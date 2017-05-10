Theater program wins awards

Theater program wins awards

From left to right Emily Mannion, Lucca Fabrizo-Garcia, Maya Marinello, Ardi Dauti, Joel Geier, Ingrid Opdahl, Zoe McCartney, Bobby Williams, Max Shapiro, Bradley Galinsky, Carolyn Daniell, Dasha Lipke, visiting actress Alexis Willoughby, and Frances Colao-Pineyo. less From left to right Emily Mannion, Lucca Fabrizo-Garcia, Maya Marinello, Ardi Dauti, Joel Geier, Ingrid Opdahl, Zoe McCartney, Bobby Williams, Max Shapiro, Bradley Galinsky, Carolyn Daniell, Dasha Lipke, ... more The 13-member cast of middle-schoolers and their two staff advisers accepted the awards Friday night at the Unified Theater organization's first ever statewide Rockstar Awards Banquet.

