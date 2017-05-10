Theater program wins awards
From left to right Emily Mannion, Lucca Fabrizo-Garcia, Maya Marinello, Ardi Dauti, Joel Geier, Ingrid Opdahl, Zoe McCartney, Bobby Williams, Max Shapiro, Bradley Galinsky, Carolyn Daniell, Dasha Lipke, visiting actress Alexis Willoughby, and Frances Colao-Pineyo. less From left to right Emily Mannion, Lucca Fabrizo-Garcia, Maya Marinello, Ardi Dauti, Joel Geier, Ingrid Opdahl, Zoe McCartney, Bobby Williams, Max Shapiro, Bradley Galinsky, Carolyn Daniell, Dasha Lipke, ... more The 13-member cast of middle-schoolers and their two staff advisers accepted the awards Friday night at the Unified Theater organization's first ever statewide Rockstar Awards Banquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|Fri
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC