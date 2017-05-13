Theater for the New City presents 22n...

Theater for the New City presents 22nd Annual Lower East Side Festival

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Theater for the New City is presenting its 22nd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, a massive annual performance marathon in and around the theater, May 26-28. The three-day, free downtown arts festival includes hundreds of well-known and emerging artists ranging from theater to dance, music to movies, a street fair and art exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... Fri Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC