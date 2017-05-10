the Sweetheart Deal Theater Review
Set against the backdrop of the United Farm Workers' struggle, the best thing about playwright/director Diane Rodriquez's The Sweetheart Deal is its dramatization of how being a part of a movement affects a couple. Mari and Will are middle-aged married Chicanos originally from California's agricultural region who long ago moved to the big city of San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|3 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC