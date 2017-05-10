the Sweetheart Deal Theater Review

the Sweetheart Deal Theater Review

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Free Press, Independent News Media

Set against the backdrop of the United Farm Workers' struggle, the best thing about playwright/director Diane Rodriquez's The Sweetheart Deal is its dramatization of how being a part of a movement affects a couple. Mari and Will are middle-aged married Chicanos originally from California's agricultural region who long ago moved to the big city of San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... 3 hr Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,583 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC