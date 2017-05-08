The Cult's Ian Astbury relives some memories, will create new ones at Goodyear Theater

The late lead singer and his band the Cramps were at a Liverpool venue called Eric's Club, kind of a Liverpudlian version of CBGB. "Definitely one of the most memorable shows was the Cramps in, like, 1980,'' Astbury said in a call from Los Angeles to talk about his own band's show this Friday at Akron's Goodyear Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.