Thai police running hospital bomb probe as security reviewed
Thailand's ruling junta said Tuesday that police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital that wounded more than 20 people, while security elsewhere in the country is being reviewed. Junta spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree told reporters that police will be responsible for providing updates about the investigation into the blast at Bangkok's Phramongkutklao Hospital on Monday, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the junta to power.
