Thai police running hospital bomb pro...

Thai police running hospital bomb probe as security reviewed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Thailand's ruling junta said Tuesday that police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital that wounded more than 20 people, while security elsewhere in the country is being reviewed. Junta spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree told reporters that police will be responsible for providing updates about the investigation into the blast at Bangkok's Phramongkutklao Hospital on Monday, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the junta to power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... 19 hr Charlize 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC