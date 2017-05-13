Supernatural Being-A theater performance by Ezra Halkett

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Supernatural Being, an autobiographical work by playwright and performer, Ezra Halkett, will premiere at the Barn Arts Collective and at the Bar Harbor YMCA at 7pm Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, respectively. Supernatural Being delves into personal issues of faith and hope.

