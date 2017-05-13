Supernatural Being-A theater performance by Ezra Halkett
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Supernatural Being, an autobiographical work by playwright and performer, Ezra Halkett, will premiere at the Barn Arts Collective and at the Bar Harbor YMCA at 7pm Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, respectively. Supernatural Being delves into personal issues of faith and hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC