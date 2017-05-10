Street vendors' 'bargain' theater shines spotlight on violence against women
Violence against women is prevalent - and usually unpunished - in El Salvador, which gang violence has made one of the world's most dangerous countries. After acting transformed their own lives, the women of La Cachada Teatro are sharing their stories in an effort to break the cycle.
