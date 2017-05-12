Spend A Night With Broadway's Best at Wall Street Theater
The curtain is going up on the historic Wall St Theater. The grand opening will begin with A Night of Broadway's a Best! To celebrate, it will kick off its new season on Monday, May 15 with "8," featuring eight of Broadway's top stars.
