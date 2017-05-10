Sonora Armory designs OK'd, owner proposes solution to traffic

After getting the green light from the Sonora Planning Commission to move forward with updated designs for a new entertainment venue that's under construction at 198 S. Green St., the owner now wants to work with city leaders on a plan to address traffic concerns raised by residents. The commission unanimously approved the new designs at a meeting Monday night that include some alterations to the front of the building and other aspects of the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.