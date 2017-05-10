Sonora Armory designs OK'd, owner proposes solution to traffic
After getting the green light from the Sonora Planning Commission to move forward with updated designs for a new entertainment venue that's under construction at 198 S. Green St., the owner now wants to work with city leaders on a plan to address traffic concerns raised by residents. The commission unanimously approved the new designs at a meeting Monday night that include some alterations to the front of the building and other aspects of the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC