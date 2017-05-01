Select list of nominees for 2017 Tony Awards

Best Book of a Musical: "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Groundhog Day The Musical," ''Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812." Best Original Score Written for the Theater: "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Groundhog Day The Musical," ''Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

