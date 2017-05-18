Secrets about the Chinese Theatre's f...

Secrets about the Chinese Theatre's famous cement footprints

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this May 9, 2017 file photo, a tourist places her hands on the handprints of actor Matt Damon in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC