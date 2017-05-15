Scottish Ballet reimagines a A Streetcar Named Desirea

Eve Mutso stars as Blanche DuBois with Scottish Ballet dancers in Nancy Meckler and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Photo credit: Andy Ross The production, opening Friday as part of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center and running through May 21, reimagines the postwar story of fragile Southern belle Blanche DuBois' descent into madness, presented through a fusion of dance and drama. Created by theater director Nancy Meckler and choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa , the ballet tragedy opens in the past with a young Blanche in love - a departure from the original and its 1952 film version starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh .

