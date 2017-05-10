Schaumburg entertains taking on Chicago theater market
A 2,800-seat performing arts center would be built on the west side of Schaumburg's Renaissance Hotel. The Schaumburg Convention Center lies on the east side of the hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC