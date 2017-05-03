Rock On with Beck Center Youth Theater This May
Beck Center Youth Theater presents the final production of their 2016-2017 season, Schoolhouse Rock Live!, May 12-21, 2017 in the Mackey Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|4 hr
|Nobody Cares
|1
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|Tue
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC