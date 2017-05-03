Rock On with Beck Center Youth Theate...

Rock On with Beck Center Youth Theater This May

Beck Center Youth Theater presents the final production of their 2016-2017 season, Schoolhouse Rock Live!, May 12-21, 2017 in the Mackey Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Chicago, IL

