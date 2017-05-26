River Street Theater to Present Two P...

River Street Theater to Present Two Plays by Leonard Melfi This Summer

One for the money, two for the show! William Alderson and the River Street Theater Company present two plays by Leonard Melfi , LUNCHTIME FROM ENCOUNTERS and BIRDBATH. Directed by William Alderson , the plays will run from June 2nd through July 16th, playing Fri & Sat at 8pm and Sun at 2pm at the William Alderson Acting Studio, 1103 N El Centro Ave, Alderson taught alongside Mr Meisner at The Neighborhood Playhouse in NY from 1967 and was the school's associate director for twenty years.

Chicago, IL

