Restored Black Lady Theater Opens This Weekend With New Play 'Hair'itage'
A long-closed Nostrand Avenue theater is reopening this weekend with a new play after a months-long restoration, its owners said. The Black Lady Theater, a sister site to the embattled and now demolished Slave Theater in Bedford-Stuyvesant, will open for Mother's Day weekend with a production of "Hair'itage," a play about black women's hair told through six female characters.
