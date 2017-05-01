Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic
Authorities said a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call. . Dallas Police guard an area of a neighborhood where a shooting took place in east Dallas, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|Tue
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|Mon
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC