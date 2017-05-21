Photo Flash: Solo Show Squeeze My Can...

Photo Flash: Solo Show Squeeze My Cans Explores Escape from Scientology

The Church of Scientology owned actress Cathy Schenkelberg for 14 years. Citilites Theatre brings this engaging writer-performer to St. Louis to perform her new original solo show "Squeeze My Cans" for six performances at The Gaslight Theater.

Chicago, IL

