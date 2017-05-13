Photo Flash: In Scena! Italian Theater Festival Approaches End of First Week
Kairos Italy Theater , the preeminent Italian theater company in New York, kicked off the 5th annual IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL NY at the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan on May 1st. The opening celebrated Award Winning playwright Mario Fratti with friends and admirers.
