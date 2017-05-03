Penumbra and Theater Latte Da enter the Trump era with timely 2017-18 seasons
Standing onstage at the Ritz to announce Theater Latte Da's 20th anniversary season, Peter Rothstein recited a line from Man of La Mancha that, he said, has been resonating with him of late. The 2017-18 theatrical season is the first to be announced in the Trump era, and companies across the country are grappling with what that means for their programming.
