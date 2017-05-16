Oldest South Dakota Drive-In Theater ...

Oldest South Dakota Drive-In Theater To Get New Projector

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

South Dakota's oldest drive-in movie theater will install a new digital projector to replace equipment that has been in place since the theater was built in 1947. The Daily Republic reports that the 70-year-old Hilltop Drive-In Theatre in Gregory will install a $71,000 projector this summer.

