"Much Ado" Pushes Limits, Bends Genders at The Bug Theater

Lost & Found Productions is presenting their second foray into gender-bending Shakespeare with Much Ado about Nothing . The company has taken this story of love found, then lost through false accusations, and finally found again, and switched genders on some of the lead roles, resulting in some interesting twists, which often work, but sometimes seem awkward.

