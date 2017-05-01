Mortified: Summer School to Play Boulder Theater This June
Following up its packed April Fools show, Mortified returns to the Boulder Theater for 'SUMMER SCHOOL.' Ever wish you held onto that hilarious middle school essay you wrote about satanism and rock n roll, or the one where you declared your love for your own half-brother? These folks did, and they're ready to share the shame.
