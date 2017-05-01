Mortified: Summer School to Play Boul...

Mortified: Summer School to Play Boulder Theater This June

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Following up its packed April Fools show, Mortified returns to the Boulder Theater for 'SUMMER SCHOOL.' Ever wish you held onto that hilarious middle school essay you wrote about satanism and rock n roll, or the one where you declared your love for your own half-brother? These folks did, and they're ready to share the shame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... 2 hr WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta 18 hr eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16) Apr 16 watching livonia 4
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... Apr 15 silly rabbit 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC