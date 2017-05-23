Moogfest: part music festival, part symposium, part laboratory
On Thursday afternoon at Moogfest, electronic sounds whooshed and crashed and videos of waveforms flickered and rippled behind Camae Ayewa, a musician, producer, poet, rapper and community organizer based in Philadelphia who records as Moor Mother. From her nest of equipment, she layered tumultuous beats and brittle electronic loops, and she declaimed ideas about history, racism, memory, technology and transformation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|19 hr
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|May 16
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC