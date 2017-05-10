moe., Railroad Earth returning to Sherman Theater Summer Stage
The summer outdoor stage operated by Stroudsburg's Sherman Theater will return to the Pocono Mountain Carnival grounds this summer, and returning to that stage will be a popular festival jam band, it has been announced. Moe., which has played at most every summer jam festival, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and even the 30th anniversary of Woodstock in 1999, will headline the Sherman Summer Stage at the carnival grounds at Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, 20 Murray St., just off Route 611 in Mount Pocono.
