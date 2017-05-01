Michael Moore to take on Trump on Bro...

Michael Moore to take on Trump on Broadway this summer

In a Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, film director Michael Moore speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Filmmaker and activist Moore will perform the one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender" at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway starting July 28, 2017, for 12 weeks.

