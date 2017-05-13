Matt Yee's Divas Live Adult Sing Along Show 2017! Hits The Laurie Beechman Theater
Matt Yee, that wonderfully funny GAY Entertainer & Artist from Hawaii, & evidence that "Asian Men Are Huge" brings his DIVAS LIVE Adult Sing Along Show 2016! on Saturday June 10 to the Laurie Beechman Theater NYC on 42nd St. at 7pm. Matt last shows sold out.
