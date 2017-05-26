Mary Six Rupert Brings 5th Annual LEGACY 36 to the Miller Theater
Former Rockette MARY SIX RUPERT is proud to present a very special event - the fifth annual LEGACY 36, featuring THE LEGACY DANCERS, a line of former Rockettes, along with stars who have appeared at Radio City Music Hall: MAURICE HINES, SANDY DUNCAN, DON CORREIA, and ROSIE NOVELLINO-MEARNS. In addition to the guest speakers, audiences will be treated to specialty dances that range from a bawdy Can Can to tap dancing sailors in this celebration of the history of the Rockettes and the art of precision dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|7 hr
|AMIGOS
|13
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|Fri
|Keyanna
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|May 24
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC