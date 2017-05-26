Mary Six Rupert Brings 5th Annual LEG...

Mary Six Rupert Brings 5th Annual LEGACY 36 to the Miller Theater

Former Rockette MARY SIX RUPERT is proud to present a very special event - the fifth annual LEGACY 36, featuring THE LEGACY DANCERS, a line of former Rockettes, along with stars who have appeared at Radio City Music Hall: MAURICE HINES, SANDY DUNCAN, DON CORREIA, and ROSIE NOVELLINO-MEARNS. In addition to the guest speakers, audiences will be treated to specialty dances that range from a bawdy Can Can to tap dancing sailors in this celebration of the history of the Rockettes and the art of precision dance.

