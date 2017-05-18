Mary L. Booker, leader of Bayview community theater, dies
Mary L. Booker, a pillar of community theater in the Bayview, died May 11 at Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco. Mrs. Booker was known for the free acting workshops she offered to the Bayview community for decades.
