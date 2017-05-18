Mary L. Booker, leader of Bayview com...

Mary L. Booker, leader of Bayview community theater, dies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Mary L. Booker, a pillar of community theater in the Bayview, died May 11 at Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco. Mrs. Booker was known for the free acting workshops she offered to the Bayview community for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 19 hr Whiskey Drinking ... 2
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Thu silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC