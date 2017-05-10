Madonna's Rebel Heart tour coming on ...

Madonna's Rebel Heart tour coming on DVD & CD

17 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

If you didn't get a chance to see Madonna's most recent tour, Rebel Heart, you can now check it out on your own home theater, or your mobile device. The Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour concert film will arrive on digital download, DVD and Blu-ray on September 15, and there will also be a live 22-track audio CD to go along with it.

