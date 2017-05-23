Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns may be at risk
In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, a car travels down historic Route 66 toward Albuquerque, N.M. Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years and with it would go millions of dollars in grants for reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|26 min
|Denizen_Kate
|7
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|Mon
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|May 16
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC