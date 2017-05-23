Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns may be at risk

In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, a car travels down historic Route 66 toward Albuquerque, N.M. Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years and with it would go millions of dollars in grants for reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.