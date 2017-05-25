Los Lonely Boys return to the road wi...

Los Lonely Boys return to the road with stop at the Greek Theater

In the 13 years since Los Lonely Boys broke out of San Angelo, Texas, with a savory stew of rock and blues, country and Tejano that the three Garza brothers dubbed Texican rock 'n' roll, they've had plenty of highs - a multi-platinum self-titled debut album and its hit single “Heaven” - as well as a handful of hard times: the injuries suffered by singer-guitarist Henry Garza in a fall from the stage, and the loss of their mother not quite two years ago now. But the band is back to full strength now, says bassist-singer JoJo Garza in a call from his home in San Angelo, and eager to hit Southern California for a series of shows, which include a stop at the Greek Theater on Saturday.

