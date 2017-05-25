Los Lonely Boys return to the road with stop at the Greek Theater

In the 13 years since Los Lonely Boys broke out of San Angelo, Texas, with a savory stew of rock and blues, country and Tejano that the three Garza brothers dubbed Texican rock 'n' roll, they've had plenty of highs - a multi-platinum self-titled debut album and its hit single “Heaven” - as well as a handful of hard times: the injuries suffered by singer-guitarist Henry Garza in a fall from the stage, and the loss of their mother not quite two years ago now. But the band is back to full strength now, says bassist-singer JoJo Garza in a call from his home in San Angelo, and eager to hit Southern California for a series of shows, which include a stop at the Greek Theater on Saturday.

