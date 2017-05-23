Leslie Jones will host the 2017 BET A...

Leslie Jones will host the 2017 BET Awards

The 49-year-old actress embarked on a career as a stand up comedian in 1987, which saw her entertain crowds on a show on the channel, and the funny woman believes her career has come "full circle" as she has been picked to present the ceremony on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Speaking to PEOPLE about her next venture, the 'Ghostbusters' star said: "BET was the first place I ever did comedy on TV, so it's a full-circle moment of coming home where I started."

