Laura Benanti & More ft. in New Documentary on Mary Poppins High School Productions
NJTV, New Jersey's public television network, takes to stages across the Garden State in a new documentary that that captures the vitality and diversity of the local high school arts community. I CAN'T... I HAVE REHEARSAL premieres Wednesday, May 17th at 8pm on NJTV .
