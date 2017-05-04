Last showing on Moon Over Buffalo tom...

Last showing on Moon Over Buffalo tomorrow in Electra

16 hrs ago

Cristin Martin, Cameron Cunningham, and Cameryn Cato, state finalists of the one-act play of Electra High School spoke to Ava Van Valen on Friday about their production Moon Over Buffalo . They will have one final performance Saturday night in dinner theater form.

