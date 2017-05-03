Lard Dog + Billy Kelly Come to NYC's Peoples Improv Theater 5/6

Bring the whole family out and laugh the rainy day way this Saturday at PEOPLES IMPROV THEATER where it's going to be an incredible afternoon of family entertainment with LARD DOG & THE BAND OF SHY @ 2:00PM followed by BILLY KELLY'S FAMILY COMEDY SHOW @ 3:00PM! That's right! Lard Dog & The Band of Shy will be kicking off their spring run of Life's A Real Dream at People's Improv Theater which runs 5/6-6/10 . The band returns to PIT starting this Saturday for a 5 show run that will also include both a grow-ups only show and a special autism friendly show as well as *new* tunes from their 2017 Song of the Month Project .

