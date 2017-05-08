La Puentea s Star Theatre could be he...

La Puentea s Star Theatre could be headed for demolition. Herea s why activists are trying to sav...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The owners of the historic Star Theater, 145 N. 1st St., pictured April 28, 2017, plan to demolish the 1947 building and develop condominiums at the site, according to La Puente city officials. A local nonprofit is trying to save the theater from demolition and transform it into a venue for performances, movie screenings and art therapy programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC