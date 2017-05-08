The owners of the historic Star Theater, 145 N. 1st St., pictured April 28, 2017, plan to demolish the 1947 building and develop condominiums at the site, according to La Puente city officials. A local nonprofit is trying to save the theater from demolition and transform it into a venue for performances, movie screenings and art therapy programs.

