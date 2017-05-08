Huppert drama divides Hearst's Movie & A Martini meet-up in...
The Isabelle Huppert film "Things to Come" didn't get as much attention in this country as her other 2016 vehicle, "Elle," which earned the French actress an Oscar nomination, but this story of a successful Paris college professor whose life unravels in a few weeks' time triggered a spirited discussion after our Avon Theatre Movie & A Martini screening. Actually, the beverage for this event was white wine, rather than martinis, supplied by our co-sponsor, the Alliance Francaise of Greenwich , which has monthly French Cinematheque screenings at the nonprofit theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC