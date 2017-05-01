Henderson theater cancels play after lead actor's death
The theater production during which an actor had a heart attack and later died has canceled the remainder of its performances, the show's director wrote in an email early Tuesday. The show, "Art of Murder," at Henderson's Theatre in the Valley, was scheduled to have its final run of performances this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|Tue
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|Mon
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC