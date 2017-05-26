Good Morning, Theaterati for May 26, ...

Good Morning, Theaterati for May 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

GOOD MORNING, THEATERATI! Welcome to the start of Memorial Day Weekend: It's Friday, May 26, 2017 and time to live life dramatically! It really sounds like we should be cutting a ribbon somewhere to herald the start of the long weekend that kicks off summer, but instead we sit here in front of a computer screen, remembering and reminiscing, in hopes of providing you with something to read while you sit by the pool, waiting for the SPF37 to kick in! We've been thinking back to 1983, when we were directing the Miss McNairy County Pageant in West Tennessee and afterward the mother of a contestant came up to us and said, "If you weren't wearing those glasses, I'd slap your face for what you did to my daughter!" Nonplussed, we looked at her and removed our spectacles and said, "So slap away."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... 2 hr WelbyMD 11
News Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex... 15 hr Keyanna 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... May 24 HOV lanes 4 cash ... 1
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... May 22 Charlize 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC