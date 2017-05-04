"Golden Year" Stereotypes Defied In Theater Festival
The 13 local professional and non-professional actors performing in "Still Crazy After All These Years!" a new, touring festival of eight one-act plays, may all be AARP -eligible, but their performances deliver a message that busts stereotypes about their age group. "It's not all death, senility and arthritis," said award-winning New Haven playwright, co-director, and co-producer Tom Coash.
