George Thorogood plans a "Rock Party" for The Pabst Theater

After performing more than 8,000 shows in a career that spans 40 years, it's easy to envision George Thorogood on autopilot when he hits The Pabst Theater stage on Tuesday, May 30. After all, at age 67, the king of full-throttle slide guitar boogie has earned the right to take the intensity of his shows down a notch or two, right? Nothing could be farther from the truth. The king himself dispelled any notion of turning in a low-energy show during a recent phone interview before he and his band, the Destroyers, bring their "Rock Party" tour to town.

