Fiddler on the Roof to Return to The Gary The Olivia Theater This Summer

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to be bringing back one of its most successful musicals, "Fiddler on the Roof." Selling out during its previous staging at The Gary The Olivia Theater the 2017 production will feature a professional cast from the tri-state area and new choreography and staging by director/choreographer Sally Camm.

