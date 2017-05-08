Extension: Strangest Things! the Musical Extends Through 7/8 at Greenhouse Theater Center
Due to popular demand, Random Acts and Greenhouse Theater Center are pleased to announce a second extension of the hit world premiere STRANGEST THINGS! THE MUSICAL by Bryan Renaud and Emily Schmidt and directed and choreographed by Tommy Rivera-Vega . The runaway hit based on the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, currently scheduled through May 13, 2017, will add an additional six-week block of performances from June 3 - July 8, 2017 at Greenhouse Theater Center , 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.
