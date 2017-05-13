Ernest Shackleton Loves Me' Theater Review: A New Musical...

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me' Theater R...

Seldom has quirk felt more like work than sitting through "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me," a new Off Broadway musical that opened Sunday at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre after runs in Seattle, Boston and New Jersey. The one-act musical doesn't just embrace its offbeat premise but fairly wallows in it - seeking to tell the parallel stories of a struggling single-mom artist and the real-life Antarctica explorer Ernest Shackleton and his travails way south of the border a century ago.

