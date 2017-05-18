Eight short plays add up to a fine ti...

Eight short plays add up to a fine time at the theater

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

But what if the girl in the picture had a story to tell, and came alive to tell it, just for you? This is the premise of Elyce Melmon's "For Art's Sake," the first of 2017 Pear Slices short plays. Pear Slices is an evening of eight plays, none more than about 15 minutes long, with the same actors playing different parts and just a few stage props.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 3 min Whiskey Drinking ... 2
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Thu silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC