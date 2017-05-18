Eight short plays add up to a fine time at the theater

But what if the girl in the picture had a story to tell, and came alive to tell it, just for you? This is the premise of Elyce Melmon's "For Art's Sake," the first of 2017 Pear Slices short plays. Pear Slices is an evening of eight plays, none more than about 15 minutes long, with the same actors playing different parts and just a few stage props.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.