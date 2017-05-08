Drama League to Launch Summer Profess...

Drama League to Launch Summer Professional Theater Intensive in MA This August

For the first time in its one hundred-year history, The Drama League announced today that it will offer its first-ever pre-professional training program for college-aged actors and directors. The new Summer Professional Theater Intensive is an exciting, immersive and rigorous program, bringing renowned artists from Broadway and Off-Broadway together to share unparalleled training with students interested in pursuing theatrical careers after graduation.

