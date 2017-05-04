Deborah Cox talks playing Whitney Hou...

Deborah Cox talks playing Whitney Houstona s role in musical a The Bodyguarda

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

When: Runs through May 21. 8 p.m. today, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Deborah Cox may have stepped into the role that first launched Whitney Houston on the big screen opposite Kevin Costner, but she infuses it with her own spirit and voice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New digs for Barrington Stage 15 hr the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16) Apr 16 watching livonia 4
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC