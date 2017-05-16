David Letterman to receive nationa s ...

David Letterman to receive nationa s top prize for comedy

19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

David Letterman's job was to make America laugh five nights a week, but he also didn't mind making his audience uncomfortable. The late-night host's irascible, independent streak inspired fierce loyalty from fans and critics and led to his being honored with the nation's top prize for humor.

Chicago, IL

