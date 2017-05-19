Country music legend - Whispering Bil...

Country music legend - Whispering Bill' Anderson to play Cactus Theater Sunday

16 hrs ago

Country music legend 'Whispering Bill' Anderson, 79, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave. Cathy Whitten will open the show. Anderson released more than 40 albums, and his No.

Chicago, IL

